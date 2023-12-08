Grand Jirga invites disgruntled Balochs to join mainstream

QUETTA - The Grand Tribal Jirga of Ba­lochistan has appealed to the disgruntled Baloch to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the coun­try while emphasizing the reso­lution of all mutual conflicts for sustainable peace in the prov­ince.

The Grand Jirga held here yes­terday was presided over by Caretaker Chief Minister of Ba­lochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

Addressing the Jirga, Domki said Balochistan is in the grip of long-standing tribal disputes, but efforts can be accelerated to end them through trustworthy people.

He said, “I would like to re­quest all the reliable people to take a personal interest in re­solving these issues of tribal conflicts in Balochistan and ac­celerate efforts for the peaceful settlement of disputes between local tribes.”

He urged the tribal elders to talk to the angry Balochs to come and play their role in the construction and development of the province and the country.

Ali Mardan said, “There is no room for any kind of concession and leniency on the integrity and survival of the country.

It should be understood that the state was always ready to defend the country and no one was allowed to destroy the peace of the country.”

Minister of Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali welcomed all the tribal leaders and highlighted the main aims of the Jirga.

He also welcomed the peo­ple who joined the nation­al stream and were associated with the anti state activities for a long time but today they are convinced it has nothing to do except destruction.

Speaking at the Jirga, Trib­al leader Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani said for the res­olution of tribal conflicts in the province, the help of commis­sioners, deputy commissioners and administrative officers was needed.

He said regional reconcili­ation committees should be formed in this regard to ensure the promotion of peace by re­solving local-level conflicts so it will have positive effects.

Former federal minister and tribal leader Sardar Umar Khan Gorgaij said steps should be tak­en to resolve the conflicts be­tween different tribes in the province.

Caretaker Minister for Sports Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Rai­sani said, “Pakistan is the coun­try that we earned through im­mense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.”

He said that we are all one and have to forget the conflicts for the development of Pakistan.

Caretaker Provincial Law Mir Amanullah Khan Kanrani said that lasting peace can be estab­lished in Balochistan by estab­lishing justice and the rule of law.

A former militant, Gulzar Imam Shambay said that after fifteen years of armed struggle, I have concluded that the solu­tion to Balochistan’s problems is only through peace dialogue.