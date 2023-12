An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in central jail police mobile burning case.

The court directed the accused to deposit a bond of Rs50,000, ordering the police to set him free if he was not wanted in any other case.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh PTI president Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in a case registered by the town police.