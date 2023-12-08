Friday, December 08, 2023
Health secretary for early procurement of medicine, medical equipments

December 08, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Secretary Health Department Abdul­lah Khan on Thursday said steps would be taken to complete the process of procurement of medi­cines, medical equipment and machinery immedi­ately under a transparent procedure.

The secretary said that the health department would ensure the supply of medicines in all dis­tricts headquarters hospitals including tertiary care hospitals of the province. 

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the first tender for the purchase of medicines was held in July this year. Under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, a high-level meeting of Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) and the Health Department was held to speed up the process of procurement of medicines. He said that action is being taken against officials responsible for delay in procure­ment of medicines during last year and non-pay­ment to pharmaceutical companies on time.

He said despite the availability of funds, the de­lay in procurement of medicines is not acceptable and the officials responsible for the delay will be identified and an inquiry will be conducted against them. Abdullah Khan said that the situation is im­proving significantly, procurement of all medicines will be completed soon. He said steps are being taken to resolve the problems in the framework contract with pharmaceutical companies and the procurement of medicines has been expedited. MD BPPRA Mujibur Rahman, Additional Secre­tary Health Arif Khan, Deputy Secretary Finance Fakhruddin, Under Secretary Finance Bahadur Khan, Procurement Specialist BPPRA Mubasher Khan, Section Officer Riasat Ali, Additional Di­rector MSD Dr Shoaib Akram, PF Finance Bashir Ahmed were also participated in the meeting.

