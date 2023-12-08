HIU of Humak police station arrest 2 murder suspects

ISLAMABAD-The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Hukam police station has arrested two accused involved in murder case, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, on September 01, 2023, the Humak police station received an application from a woman who stated that accused Asad Ali and Abdul Rauf injured her son Muhammad Safdar succumbed to injuries and died. Upon receiving the application, the Humak police team registered an FIR no. 236/23. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested two accused namely Asad Ali and Abdul Rauf, while further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. He said that the Islamabad Capital Police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 25 outlaws including 12 professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Saleem Sajid and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession, while a police team arrested an accused namely Haroon Masih involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Secretariat police team arrested two accused namely Shahzad Ahmed and Zubair Ud din and recovered 751 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Karachi Company Police team arrested three accused namely Rukhsar, Sheraz and Junaid Masih and recovered six wine bottles and 20 liters of alcohol from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Ashiq Hussain and recovered 1,120 gram heroin from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Umar Zaib and Muhammad Shahzad involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Further-more, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Jahan Zaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Fashar and recovered 230 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 12 professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.