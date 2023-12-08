Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGHDS marks International Day of PWDs

APP
December 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here on Thursday organized a ceremony to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWD). Speaking on the occasion, IGHDS’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jamil Hussain Shakil emphasized on the significance of aligning these efforts with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and highlighted that the observance of the Day served as a crucial platform to raise awareness about disability issues and garner support for the dignity, rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities. The speakers also highlighted the pivotal role of stakeholders in creating awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and fostering partnerships. Paramedical staff, representatives of various NGOs, members of civil society, journalists and lawyers attended the event.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023