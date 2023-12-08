IGHDS marks International Day of PWDs

SUKKUR-The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here on Thursday organized a ceremony to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWD). Speaking on the occasion, IGHDS’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jamil Hussain Shakil emphasized on the significance of aligning these efforts with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and highlighted that the observance of the Day served as a crucial platform to raise awareness about disability issues and garner support for the dignity, rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities. The speakers also highlighted the pivotal role of stakeholders in creating awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and fostering partnerships. Paramedical staff, representatives of various NGOs, members of civil society, journalists and lawyers attended the event.