Illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy, says COAS

PESHAWAR: COAS General Syed Asim Munir addressing participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1) on Thursday.–Photo ISPR.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) visited Pe­shawar on Thursday.

According to a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief was given a detailed briefing on over­all security situation, ongoing counterterrorism operations, re­patriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts.

COAS interacted with the of­ficers and soldiers who have displayed gallantry actions dur­ing different counter terrorism operations. COAS lauded their heroic and exemplary feats and said “Nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplish­ments of its Armed Forces. Paki­stan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood, InshaAllah”.

COAS also had an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1). While addressing the partici­pants, COAS said, ‘’The resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialisation of progress on projects of socio-economic development’’, COAS remarked. Linking prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, COAS emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and sta­bility of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strat­egy. COAS also highlighted the importance of econom­ic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts. COAS also highlighted “Il­legal foreigners were seri­ously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy. De­cision to repatriate them has been taken by the gov­ernment in the interest of Pakistan. Illegal foreign­ers are being repatriated to their countries in a hu­mane and dignified man­ner as per the established norms.” Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Com­mander Peshawar Corps.