Improving sanitation system of city top priority: MWMC chief

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
MULTAN  -  Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chairman Mian Rashid Iqbal said on Thursday that improving cleanliness system of the city was top priority in order to facilitate citizens.

He expressed these views during field visit to monitor the cleanliness condition of the city here. He paid visit to the company’s workshop and landfill site and took briefing. MWMC CEO Shahid Yaqub gave briefing about the company’s performance.

The chairman assured full coop­eration to the company’s administra­tion to address complaints regarding cleanliness and added that the com­pany was providing best services de­spite limited resources. Shahid Yaqub said that monitoring by the Board of Directors would help to improve the performance further and hoped that they would serve better after comple­tion of machinery and manpower. Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi, Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq and Manager HR Aqeel Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

