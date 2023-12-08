Imran warns against negative effects of ‘poor handling’ of Afghan immigrants

ISLAMABAD - Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founding Chairman Imran Khan emphasized on Thursday that the treatment of Afghan immigrants contradicts Islamic core values and traditions.
He stressed the importance of dignified treatment for Afghans, citing the centuries-long relationship of brotherhood and mutual respect between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In his message from jail, former Prime Minister Khan highlighted the national obligation to care for refugees seeking asylum, urging kindness and respect in their treatment. “Afghanistan is our brotherly neighbouring Islamic country, and both nations share a centuries-old bond of brotherhood,” he said.
Khan reiterated the significance of trust-based relations with neighbours for Pakistan’s future security. Noting Pakistan’s decades-long support for Afghan refugees, Khan lamented that the positive impact of hospitality was being nullified due to a “poor strategy.”
He pointed out that accommodating 1.5 million refugees in a population of 250 million was not an overwhelming burden, highlighting that the majority belonged to the poorest segments of society. Khan cautioned that mishandling the refugee issue could instil negative sentiments in the Afghan nation, impacting bilateral relations. He warned that bitterness caused by a flawed strategy might hinder durable relations between the two countries.
The PTI Founding Chairman urged an immediate halt to herding Afghan refugees and called for a thoughtful, dignified approach that preserves their self-respect.