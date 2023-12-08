Kashmiri’s right to self-determination

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) and the Kashmir Diaspora Coalition (KDC) in cooperation with Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA) in Washington DC, USA successfully held a private ceremony to launch Dr. Farhan Mujahid Chak’s groundbreaking work on Kashmir. His book, published by the eminent Pluto Press, is called “Nuclear Flashpoint: War Over Kashmir.’ All books at the event were sold.

As Ilyasah Shahbaz, educator and the daughter of Malcolm X wrote that, “Institutionalised systematic racial persecution…against the people of Kashmir has pushed the world to the edge of nuclear conflict. Torture, unlawful killings, and the denial of basic human rights and freedoms are well-documented by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and others. Dr. Chak’s skillful analysis explains just how this unresolved crisis threatens global peace.”

President of WKAF and Chairman of KDC, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, stated “Dr. Chak’s eloquence and determination has rattled India since they no longer control the indigenous Kashmiri narrative.”

Expressing horror at this heinous crime, WKAF Secretary-General, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai courageously stated “We stand in complete solidarity with the people of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir no matter what the cost. This book is proof that every generation of Kashmiris will produce those people who will challenge the false Indian narrative.’

Mirroring that sentiment, Sardar Zarif Khan, the main organiser of the event said that it is the responsibility of global Kashmiri diaspora to present the Kashmiri narrative before the world at large and the American public square in particular.

Sardar Zubair Khan, Shoaib Irshad and Sardar Aftab Khan of KAWA thanked the attendees for taking time to participate in the important book launch ceremony.

Dr. Farhan Mujahid Chak, Canadian-Kashmiri scholar and the guest of honor said that global Kashmiri diaspora is committed to the principles of a free, democratic world. We believe in rigorous scholarship, facts supported by evidence and justice for all peoples. Since the Modi-led BJP government came into power in India, it has systematically silenced any opposition to its rule both domestically and internationally. Moreover, we would like to bring to the world’s attention the havoc India is wreaking in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as it continues to commit grievous human rights violations, including murders and illegal detentions of those who resist the oppressive regime.

Finally, Dr. Chak added that the international community is urged to confront the fascist BJP government of India, especially while it aggressively hunts down defenseless asylum seekers, refugees, political activists, academics, international students, human rights defenders and journalists. We urge the Human rights groups in the US, UK, Canada, EU, and other law-abiding countries to confront and sanction the Indian regime for its blatant disregard for international human rights law. We urge the Indian military to immediately leave the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and go back to their own bases in their own country at once. Let the people of Kashmir be provided an opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination that was guaranteed to them under more than dozen UN Security Council resolutions.

Among others who attended the book launch ceremony included: Dr. Rashid Piracha; Senator (Dr.) Akbar Khawaja; Dr. Maqssod Chaudhary; Dr. Zulfiqar Kazmi; Mr. Kausar Javeed; Mr. Zahid Hussain; Dr. A. Dhar; Mr. Khurram Shahzad, Mr. Yusuf Choudahry; Mr. Ridwan Majidi; Mr. Saqib.

About WKAF: Founded in 2005, the World Kashmir Awareness Forum is a Washington, DC-based organization focused on providing information on the conflict in Kashmir, and advocating for Kashmiris in the region and throughout the diaspora. To accomplish its mission, WKAF produces, aggregates, and amplifies news articles relevant to the region. It organizes and participates in demonstrations and rallies and engages in advocacy efforts for the diplomatic, civic, religious, human, and political rights of Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied Kashmir. It produces and posts YouTube videos and engages with the world on Instagram, Meta, and X.