King Charles in ‘terrifying situation’ due to Prince William, Harry’s feud

LONDON - King Charles III, who celebrated his 75th birthday on November 14, is reportedly suffering in silence due to his feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The monarch, who’s being predicted to abdicate to Prince William due to his advanced age, is said to be in great pain as the two royal brothers do not want to heal their feud. The King, who previously made an emotional plea to his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry to end their rift, seems to be in “terrifying situation” as he wants his sons to put their feud aside for this Christmas. An insider has claimed that the monarch wants to see Harry and William together at every royal events as they would be in the past. The source claimed: “The King is desperate to see Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet alongside other members of the royal family this Christmas, but he seems to be divided over welcoming them back into family as William and Kate have no intention to forgive the Sussexes.” They added, the Prince and Princess of Wales have allegedly lost all their trust on the US-based couple after their claims and allegations about the royal family. “Meghan and Harry’s pal Omid Scobie’s Endgame has burnt all clean between the two royal brothers.” The source concluded: “William, surely will sit with his father whatever he decides about Harry and Meghan, but he won’t trust them again.” In the meanwhile, King Charles is set to skip Princess Kate’s upcoming Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London. The Princess of Wales will host the third Together at Christmas service on Friday, Dec. 8, which will broadcast all across Britain on Christmas Eve. In the press release, Kensington Palace confirmed that “other Members of the Royal Family” will also be present. However, it was shortly announced that the King will travel to Highgrove Estate, in Gloucestershire, England to attend to a “Celebration of Craft” Reception on the same day. Through the holiday project, the future Queen Consort seeks to showcase the importance of building “supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives,” as per the palace