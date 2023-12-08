KP CM vows to combat corruption in socieity

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, recently addressed the grave implications of corruption on society.
He likened corruption to a termite that silently corrodes nations from within, emphasizing that societies entrenched in corrupt practices don’t need external enemies—they self-destruct due to their corrupt systems. He stressed that corruption not only obstructs national progress but also erodes public trust in governing systems.
Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah reaffirmed the caretaker provincial government’s commitment to transparency and fighting corruption. The government introduced the “Prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vision,” with its core element being a “Zero Tolerance Policy” against corruption. Their strategy involves vigilant monitoring of public service centres to eliminate corrupt practices.
Speaking at a seminar organized by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Anti-corruption Establishment at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, the Chief Minister highlighted corruption’s detrimental impact on socio-economic development.
He emphasized its role in resource misallocation, economic stagnation, and the perpetuation of societal inequality, undermining the nation’s potential.
While acknowledging the limited scope of their tenure, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah pledged an unyielding commitment to establishing an effective anti-corruption mechanism. He aimed for their efforts to serve as a benchmark for future governments.
Commending NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Anti-corruption Establishment, the Chief Minister assured support from his government in the fight against corruption. He stressed the urgency of raising awareness and changing societal mindsets to combat corruption effectively.
Highlighting equality, transparency, justice, and meritocracy as essential pillars of good governance, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah urged collective dedication to fighting corruption. He concluded by reiterating the commitment to this cause.