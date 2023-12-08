KPCSW champions anti-gender-based violence efforts

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) reinforced its commitment to combating gender-based violence during the conclusion of a 16-day global campaign at the College of Home Economics. The theme “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls” highlighted the necessity of collective action and investment in preventive measures.
Throughout the campaign, KPCSW orchestrated educational programs and workshops to foster understanding, address underlying causes, and promote a culture of respect and equality. Collaborating with local communities, the Commission organized events and outreach programs, fostering unity and shared responsibility in the fight against gender-based violence.
Secretary Robin Haider emphasized the alignment of the campaign theme with KPCSW’s mandate, advocating for investments in awareness, training for government officials, community advocacy, and the proposal of new laws and policies to eliminate violence against women and girls in the province.
Dr Shahnaz, Principal of the College of Home Economics, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with KPCSW and stressed the significance of awareness among young girls and women regarding their rights and supporting institutions for women’s empowerment. She also underscored the importance of combating violence against women.
Prof Dr Gohar Ali, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, commended the event’s organizers during the closing ceremony. He highlighted the crucial need to sensitize stakeholders to curb violence against women.
The collective efforts of academics, government representatives, and NGOs united in support of this vital cause, signalling a strong resolve to address and eradicate gender-based violence. KPCSW’s dedication to awareness, advocacy, and policy reforms stands as a testament to their ongoing commitment to building safer and more equitable communities.