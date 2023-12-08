Friday, December 08, 2023
KPCSW champions anti-gender-based violence efforts

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Commission on the Status of Wom­en (KPCSW) reinforced its commitment to com­bating gender-based vio­lence during the conclu­sion of a 16-day global campaign at the College of Home Economics. The theme “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls” high­lighted the necessity of collective action and in­vestment in preventive measures.

Throughout the cam­paign, KPCSW orches­trated educational pro­grams and workshops to foster understand­ing, address underly­ing causes, and promote a culture of respect and equality. Collaborating with local communities, the Commission organ­ized events and outreach programs, fostering uni­ty and shared responsi­bility in the fight against gender-based violence.

Secretary Robin Haid­er emphasized the align­ment of the campaign theme with KPCSW’s mandate, advocating for investments in aware­ness, training for gov­ernment officials, com­munity advocacy, and the proposal of new laws and policies to eliminate violence against women and girls in the province.

Dr Shahnaz, Principal of the College of Home Economics, expressed gratitude for the collab­oration with KPCSW and stressed the significance of awareness among young girls and wom­en regarding their rights and supporting institu­tions for women’s em­powerment. She also underscored the impor­tance of combating vio­lence against women.

Prof Dr Gohar Ali, for­mer Vice Chancellor of the University of Pesha­war, commended the event’s organizers dur­ing the closing ceremo­ny. He highlighted the crucial need to sensitize stakeholders to curb vio­lence against women.

The collective efforts of academics, govern­ment representatives, and NGOs united in sup­port of this vital cause, signalling a strong re­solve to address and eradicate gender-based violence. KPCSW’s ded­ication to awareness, advocacy, and policy reforms stands as a tes­tament to their ongoing commitment to building safer and more equitable communities.

