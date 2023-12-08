Friday, December 08, 2023
Lahore Police submit challan against 1,100 accused persons including Imran

Lahore Police submit challan against 1,100 accused persons including Imran
Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
LAHORE  -  Lahore Investiagation Police submitted the chal­lan in the court against 1,100 accused persons in­volved in May 9 arson and vandalism attacks.

DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar told reporters in Lahore that Imran Khan was nominated in six cases of May 9 arson attacks and he was also investigat­ed four times. The former prime minister was also interrogated in jail and all the evidence in this re­gard have become part of the case and all the evi­dences in this regard have become part of the chal­lan. DIG Investigation said that at least 1,100 of the 1,400 accused involved in the May 9 incidents were arrested by law enforcement agencies. Separately, the DIG investigation also shared the account of po­lice operations in various area of the city.

Our Staff Reporter

