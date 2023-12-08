Lahore Police submit challan against 1,100 accused persons including Imran

LAHORE - Lahore Investiagation Police submitted the challan in the court against 1,100 accused persons involved in May 9 arson and vandalism attacks.
DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar told reporters in Lahore that Imran Khan was nominated in six cases of May 9 arson attacks and he was also investigated four times. The former prime minister was also interrogated in jail and all the evidence in this regard have become part of the case and all the evidences in this regard have become part of the challan. DIG Investigation said that at least 1,100 of the 1,400 accused involved in the May 9 incidents were arrested by law enforcement agencies. Separately, the DIG investigation also shared the account of police operations in various area of the city.