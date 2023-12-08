Friday, December 08, 2023
Lahore team wins Police Inter-District Rowing C’ship  

STAFF REPORT
December 08, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Lahore team won the Police Inter-District Rowing Championship 2023 that concluded here at the Punjab University. Seven teams participated in the championship, in which teams from Lahore Police, Faisalabad Police, Telecommunication Punjab, Traffic Police Punjab, CTD Punjab, Elite Police and Anti-Riots Force participated. Former international weightlifter Aqeel Javed Butt inaugurated the event, which was featured by 30 players. Besides Lahore, Traffic Police finished second and ARF team third. Atif Bajwa, coach of Pakistan Police Rowing Team, was the organizer of the championship. At the closing ceremony, DSP Muhammad Zubair, Manager Pakistan Police Rowing Team, distributed medals, prizes and trophies among the winning athletes. 

