Legends Arena to help unearth, groom new talent: Arif Hasan

LAHORE-President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan expressed optimism about future of sports in Pakistan, highlighting the potential for young athletes to enhance their skills at the state-of-the-art Legends Arena in Karachi.

The sentiments were shared during a meeting at the Olympic House Lahore, where Arif Hasan, alongside former squash world champion Jahangir Khan and former hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, discussed the vital role sports academies play in nurturing talent. Arif Hasan commended the achievements of Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin, describing them as luminaries whose stellar performances have made them global sports icons.

He emphasized the pivotal role that sports academies, particularly Legends Arena in Karachi, play in discovering and grooming new talent for international competitions. “I hope that Karachi’s Legends Arena will help in discovering new talent and grooming players for international-level competitions. In future, its scope will be made possible in other cities of the country as well,” he added.

Jahangir Khan underscored the vast sports talent in Pakistan but highlighted the need for modern facilities. Legends Arena, established to meet contemporary requirements, houses the Shahid Afridi Cricket Academy and offers world-standard facilities for tennis, taekwondo, gymnastics, paddle tennis, and a fitness club.

Olympian Islahuddin emphasized the crucial role of sports in character-building and personality development. Jahangir Khan also presented a souvenir from Legends Arena to Arif Hasan.