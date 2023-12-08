Lions Club Int’l advocates responsible voting on Voter’s Day

SIALKOT - District Governor of Lions Club International N2 305, Faizan Majeed Kapur, emphasised the significance of voting as a national trust during an awareness function organised by Allama Iqbal Lions Club on Voter’s Day.
He stressed that utilising the vote correctly and thoughtfully is a national duty that contributes to stabilising the democratic process. Addressing the gathering, PDG Shafqat Khawar and Ashiq Hussain Bajwa highlighted the pivotal role citizens play in selecting the best representatives for regional development and prosperity through the voting process. They emphasised that an informed electorate is crucial for ensuring an accurate assessment of the importance, utility, and power of the vote.
In preparation for the general elections in February 2024, both Khawar and Bajwa underscored the power of the vote, asserting that citizens can actively contribute to the country’s development and stability by electing qualified representatives to the assemblies.
District Election Commissioner Faseehuddin and Election Officer Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah also spoke at the event, shedding light on the significance of December 7 as Voter’s Day, celebrated nationwide by the Election Commissioner of Pakistan. They emphasised the need to raise awareness among students, civil society, and particularly women about the importance of voting.
Throughout the country, events themed “My Vote My Right, My Vote My Power, My Vote My Voice” have been organised to encourage responsible voting practices and to underscore the power vested in each citizen’s vote.