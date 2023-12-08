Friday, December 08, 2023
Lions Club Int’l advocates responsible voting on Voter’s Day

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
SIALKOT  -  District Governor of Lions Club International N2 305, Faizan Majeed Kapur, em­phasised the significance of voting as a national trust during an awareness function organised by Al­lama Iqbal Lions Club on Voter’s Day. 

He stressed that utilis­ing the vote correctly and thoughtfully is a national duty that contributes to sta­bilising the democratic pro­cess. Addressing the gath­ering, PDG Shafqat Khawar and Ashiq Hussain Bajwa highlighted the pivotal role citizens play in selecting the best representatives for regional development and prosperity through the vot­ing process. They empha­sised that an informed elec­torate is crucial for ensuring an accurate assessment of the importance, utility, and power of the vote. 

In preparation for the general elections in Feb­ruary 2024, both Khawar and Bajwa underscored the power of the vote, as­serting that citizens can actively contribute to the country’s development and stability by electing qualified representatives to the assemblies. 

District Election Com­missioner Faseehuddin and Election Officer Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah also spoke at the event, shed­ding light on the signifi­cance of December 7 as Voter’s Day, celebrated na­tionwide by the Election Commissioner of Pakistan. They emphasised the need to raise awareness among students, civil society, and particularly women about the importance of voting.

Throughout the coun­try, events themed “My Vote My Right, My Vote My Power, My Vote My Voice” have been organised to en­courage responsible voting practices and to underscore the power vested in each citizen’s vote.

