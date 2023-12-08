Friday, December 08, 2023
Lok Mela begins in Sargodha

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
SARGODHA  -  A week-long ‘Long Mela’ organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) began here on Thursday. 

Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Regional Police officer (RPO) Muhammad Shariq Kamal Sidique inaugurated the event. The Lok Mela aims to highlight the culture of Sargodha and Punjab, and provide recreational facilities to citizens, will continue till December 13. 

Various competitions would be organised in­cluding musical concert, fireworks, national/cul­tural songs, smog awareness activities, stage per­formance, tree plantation awareness activities and other amusements. People from all walks of life are expected to visit the Lok Mela.

Focal Person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan told me­dia that PHA is striving hard to provide best rec­reational facilities to citizens after organising the week-long Lok Mela.

He further said the PHA under the supervision of DG PHA Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi was striv­ing to highlight the Sargodha culture.

