LRMA’s meetings foster land registration in merged areas

PESHAWAR - The inaugural session of the Land Registration in Merged Tribal Areas Activity (LRMA), supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), convened in Peshawar on Thursday. Over 100 government officials, community representatives, and elders participated in the event.
Muhammad Shoaib, LRMA’s Chief of Party, emphasized, “These meetings aim to engage local communities in the land settlement process, fostering trust and collaboration. Establishing a just and efficient land registration system in the region is paramount.”
The initiative marks a collaborative effort between LRMA and key stakeholders within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, including the Settlement and Digitization of Land Record Project Unit, Settlement Offices, and the Office of the Additional Commissioner General. USAID’s support is integral to streamlining land registration processes in annexed areas, a critical step in resolving individual and tribal conflicts.
Secretary Revenue Khalid Khan highlighted the significance of land registration and records in addressing regional challenges. He commended USAID’s substantial support in tackling tribal conflicts through this endeavour.
The event featured a drama presentation aimed at raising public awareness. The stage, designed as a Pashtun chamber, and the actors’ costumes were intricately aligned with Pashtun culture. Additionally, a presentation outlining USAID’s land registration project was organized, complemented by traditional music and a mushaira, respecting Pashtun cultural values.
Local elders and youth leaders lauded the event’s informative nature, acknowledging its effectiveness in promoting awareness about land registration.