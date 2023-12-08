LRMA’s meetings foster land registration in merged areas

PESHAWAR - The inaugural session of the Land Registration in Merged Tribal Ar­eas Activity (LRMA), supported by the US Agency for International De­velopment (USAID), convened in Peshawar on Thursday. Over 100 government officials, community representatives, and elders partic­ipated in the event.

Muhammad Shoaib, LRMA’s Chief of Party, emphasized, “These meet­ings aim to engage local communi­ties in the land settlement process, fostering trust and collaboration. Establishing a just and efficient land registration system in the re­gion is paramount.”

The initiative marks a collabora­tive effort between LRMA and key stakeholders within the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government, including the Settlement and Digitization of Land Record Project Unit, Settle­ment Offices, and the Office of the Additional Commissioner Gener­al. USAID’s support is integral to streamlining land registration pro­cesses in annexed areas, a criti­cal step in resolving individual and tribal conflicts.

Secretary Revenue Khalid Khan highlighted the significance of land registration and records in ad­dressing regional challenges. He commended USAID’s substantial support in tackling tribal conflicts through this endeavour.

The event featured a drama pres­entation aimed at raising public awareness. The stage, designed as a Pashtun chamber, and the actors’ costumes were intricately aligned with Pashtun culture. Addition­ally, a presentation outlining US­AID’s land registration project was organized, complemented by tra­ditional music and a mushaira, re­specting Pashtun cultural values.

Local elders and youth leaders lauded the event’s informative na­ture, acknowledging its effective­ness in promoting awareness about land registration.