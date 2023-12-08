Friday, December 08, 2023
Mansha Bomb sent to jail on judicial remand

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2023
LAHORE  -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent land-grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to jail on 14-day judicial remand in an extortion case. Earlier, the police produced Mansha Bomb before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 7-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and apprised the court that investigations could not be completed from the accused. He requested the court to extend the physical remand for completing investigations. Advocate Sher Gull Qureshi represented Mansha Bomb and opposed the remand plea. The court, after hearing arguments of parties, turned down the remand plea and sent Mansha Bomb to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

