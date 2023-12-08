National Voters’ Day celebrated in Khyber, Mohmand

KHYBER - To encourage active participation in the upcoming election, National Voters’ Day was observed on Thursday in Tehsil Bara of District Khyber. The commemoration, hosted under the auspices of the district election commission, saw a gathering at Afridi Model School and College. Deputy District Education Officer, Misrey Khan, presided as the chief guest, alongside Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, Assistant District Officer Musharraf Khan, teachers, students, and civil society members.
Emphasizing the significance of the vote, the chief guest highlighted its power in the hands of ordinary citizens to elect representatives to govern. “The vote is a national deposit, a responsibility that must be exercised thoughtfully,” he remarked, stressing that voters bear the crucial responsibility of electing honest leadership.
District Election Commissioner Shahid Ali elucidated that the day aimed to underscore the vote’s importance among the masses, intending to amplify turnout in the upcoming general election.
He confirmed that election arrangements had been finalized, with the election schedule set to be announced shortly. Ali urged both male and female voters to cast their ballots, considering the future of generations to come.
Prior to this, students showcased tableaus, drama sketches, national songs, and speeches, entertaining the audience. The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to outstanding performers.
MOHMAND: National Voter’s Day was also observed in District Mohmand, mirroring celebrations nationwide. The District Election Commission organized a program at the Ghalanai Jirga Hall, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shakeel Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Muhammad Saqib, District Election Commissioner Umar Khan, SP Investigation Zarif Khan, and various other department officers, along with a significant local presence.
Addressing the gathering, District Election Commissioner Umar Khan reiterated that the day’s main objective was to educate the public about all facets of the election process and the pivotal role of voting. He emphasized that the active involvement of citizens in the electoral process is indispensable for the stability and continuity of the democratic system. “The vote is not merely a commodity but a powerful trust,” he emphasized, underscoring its role in reshaping a nation’s destiny and forming key representatives for the country’s constitutional and legislative frameworks. “The use of the vote is a pledge for the nation and society’s growth and advancement,” remarked Mr. Umar.