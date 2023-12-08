National Voters’ Day celebrated in Khyber, Mohmand

KHYBER - To encourage active partici­pation in the upcoming elec­tion, National Voters’ Day was observed on Thursday in Teh­sil Bara of District Khyber. The commemoration, hosted under the auspices of the district elec­tion commission, saw a gather­ing at Afridi Model School and College. Deputy District Educa­tion Officer, Misrey Khan, pre­sided as the chief guest, along­side Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, Assistant District Of­ficer Musharraf Khan, teachers, students, and civil society mem­bers.

Emphasizing the significance of the vote, the chief guest high­lighted its power in the hands of ordinary citizens to elect repre­sentatives to govern. “The vote is a national deposit, a respon­sibility that must be exercised thoughtfully,” he remarked, stressing that voters bear the crucial responsibility of electing honest leadership.

District Election Commission­er Shahid Ali elucidated that the day aimed to underscore the vote’s importance among the masses, intending to amplify turnout in the upcoming gener­al election.

He confirmed that election arrangements had been final­ized, with the election schedule set to be announced shortly. Ali urged both male and female vot­ers to cast their ballots, consid­ering the future of generations to come.

Prior to this, students show­cased tableaus, drama sketch­es, national songs, and speech­es, entertaining the audience. The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to outstanding performers.

MOHMAND: National Vot­er’s Day was also observed in District Mohmand, mirroring celebrations nationwide. The District Election Commission organized a program at the Ghalanai Jirga Hall, attended by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner General Shakeel Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Finance & Planning Mu­hammad Saqib, District Elec­tion Commissioner Umar Khan, SP Investigation Zarif Khan, and various other de­partment officers, along with a significant local presence.

Addressing the gathering, District Election Commission­er Umar Khan reiterated that the day’s main objective was to educate the public about all facets of the election process and the pivotal role of voting. He emphasized that the active involvement of citizens in the electoral process is indispen­sable for the stability and con­tinuity of the democratic sys­tem. “The vote is not merely a commodity but a powerful trust,” he emphasized, under­scoring its role in reshaping a nation’s destiny and form­ing key representatives for the country’s constitution­al and legislative frameworks. “The use of the vote is a pledge for the nation and society’s growth and advancement,” re­marked Mr. Umar.