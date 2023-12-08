New Pak HC presents credentials to B’desh president

ISLAMABAD - Newly appointed High Commissioner of Paki­stan to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, present­ed his credentials to Ban­gladesh President Mo­hammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to a state­ment issued by Pakistan High Commission in Dha­ka, while presenting his credentials, High Com­missioner Syed Ahmed Maroof conveyed to the President the greetings and good wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the Government of Paki­stan to further strength­en the existing cordial relations between Paki­stan and Bangladesh to the mutual benefit of the people of the two coun­tries. Welcoming the High Commissioner, the President felicitated him on his appointment and assured his full support and cooperation in the discharge of his diplo­matic responsibilities.

Syed Ahmed Maroof is a career diplomat from Pakistan Foreign Service and has recently arrived in Dhaka to assume his responsibilities as new high commissioner. He has replaced Ambassa­dor Imran Ahmed Sid­diqui who served as high commissioner for three years and contributed significantly in making bilateral ties stronger.