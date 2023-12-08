New Pak HC presents credentials to B’desh president

ISLAMABAD - Newly appointed High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka on Thursday.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, while presenting his credentials, High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof conveyed to the President the greetings and good wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the existing cordial relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. Welcoming the High Commissioner, the President felicitated him on his appointment and assured his full support and cooperation in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities.
Syed Ahmed Maroof is a career diplomat from Pakistan Foreign Service and has recently arrived in Dhaka to assume his responsibilities as new high commissioner. He has replaced Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui who served as high commissioner for three years and contributed significantly in making bilateral ties stronger.