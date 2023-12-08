Friday, December 08, 2023
NMF refresher begins  

STAFF REPORT
December 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Four-day (7-10 December) refresher course of the second National Media Fellowship (NMF) that is a collaborative effort made by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) commenced at Islamabad. The NMF is an innovative step aimed at addressing and raising awareness on the social issues of gender-based violence and child marriages.

In the second cycle of this media fellowship, a cohort of 40 mid-career journalists coming from across Pakistan will get specialized training. Afsana Afsar from The Nation has also been selected as one of the fellows of this competitive and prestigious national-level fellowship. These able mid-career journalists will be trained and sensitized on different aspects of reporting on critical issues.

STAFF REPORT

