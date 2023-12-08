One killed, 3 critically injured in fuel tank blast

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was killed during weld­ing work while three others wounded critically after blast caused by filling gas in an emp­ty fuel tank, rescuer said.

Muhammad Atiq, son of Ab­dul Majeed, was hit and killed on the spot while labouring as the gas filled to the capacity in the empty fuel tank.

The three other people stay­ing nearby place including Mu­hammad Tanvir, 21, son of Mu­hammed Sharif, Abdul Latif, 32, son of Ghulam Hasnain and Ali Hasnain, 15, son of Muhammed Sharif got wounded by hitting with sharpnels of the metal tank.

The rescue control room responded from its Kot Addu station after informing to the police of the concerned juris­diction.

As per the rescue source, 20 percent body of Ali Hasnain was burnt with face and arms affected in particular. Condi­tion of Tanvir, the real brother of Ali Hasnain was critical as 95 percent of his body was burnt from the hit of the tank pieces.

The third injured, Abdul Latif got 60 percent burn wounds, declared as much critical to recover. His head, legs, face and back part of the body got burned. Body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs, while the injured ones were removed to DHQ Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police reached out the spot and started an investigation. Evidences were being collected to further the investigation, it was said.

KOT ADDU POLICE ARREST TWO ARMS SMUGGLERS

Kot Addu police station ar­rested two arms smugglers with seized eight pistols, magazines, and 1,500 bullets from them, the official said.

According to a police spokes­person, the police held the intra-provincial arms smugglers Mu­nawer and Abdul Rauf during a drive launched against anti-so­cial elements in the remit of the said police station.

The accused Munawar is a res­ident of DG Khan, while Abdul Rauf used to smuggle arms in Muzaffargarh from Balochistan.

Both of them were arrested red-handed as they managed to transport the weapons to other cities.

DPO Hasnain Haider ex­tended felicitation to the police team for rounding up the want­ed criminals.