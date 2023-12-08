Friday, December 08, 2023
Pakistan grants visas to 104 Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar

Web Desk
8:50 PM | December 08, 2023
National

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 104 visas to Hindu pilgrims for their participation in the 315th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, scheduled from Dec 12-23.

In accordance with the Pakistan-India Protocol of 1974 on visits to religious shrines, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India annually visit Pakistan to partake in various religious festivals and occasions.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas aligns with the government of Pakistan's commitment to facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony, says a press release issued by Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi.

Web Desk

National

