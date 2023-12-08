Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s intervention on Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday welcomed United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s use of Article-99 from the UN Charter, drawing attention to the critical security situation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that this decision reflects the Secretary General’s conscientious assessment of Gaza’s catastrophic conditions. She strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing use of force, indiscriminate actions against civilians, and violations of international humanitarian law. “The Secretary-General’s letter to the UN Security Council, highlighting the grave danger to Gaza’s civilians and the risk of a collapse in the humanitarian lifeline, underscores the urgency of the situation,” she said. The spokesperson urged the international community to end the crisis, avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, and called on the UN Security Council to impose an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to protect Gaza’s people.
Baloch also appealed to Israel’s supporters to influence an end to attacks and siege, proposing an international conference for long-term peace and addressing the Palestinian question. She stressed the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a secure, viable, contiguous, and sovereign state of Palestine. On the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Baloch criticized India’s Parliament passing legislation as a continuation of the occupation and denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. She reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory, and any decision must align with UN Security Council resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations. The spokesperson said Pakistan rejects India’s occupation, disputes the relevance of the Indian Constitution in the territory.
She vowed continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adhering to UN Security Council resolutions. Baloch said a series of visits by senior US officials is taking place this week.” These include Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes; Special Representative on Afghanistan, Tom West; and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Horst. These visits are part of ongoing dialogue with the US on a range of issues including, but not limited to, the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan remains committed to sustained engagement and dialogue with the United States,” she elaborated. With regards to the Afghan border, she said the Torkham border has been reopened for all kinds of traffic and the issue regarding the signboard was resolved. “As our border officials have engage with each other to resolve such issues whenever they arise,” she added.