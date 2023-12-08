Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s intervention on Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday wel­comed United Nations Secretary General An­tonio Guterres’s use of Article-99 from the UN Charter, drawing atten­tion to the critical securi­ty situation and humani­tarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that this decision reflects the Secretary General’s conscientious assess­ment of Gaza’s catastrophic con­ditions. She strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing use of force, in­discriminate actions against ci­vilians, and violations of inter­national humanitarian law. “The Secretary-General’s letter to the UN Security Council, highlighting the grave danger to Gaza’s civil­ians and the risk of a collapse in the humanitarian lifeline, under­scores the urgency of the situa­tion,” she said. The spokesperson urged the international communi­ty to end the crisis, avoid a human­itarian catastrophe, and called on the UN Security Council to impose an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to protect Gaza’s people.

Baloch also appealed to Israel’s supporters to influence an end to attacks and siege, proposing an international conference for long-term peace and addressing the Palestinian question. She stressed the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the cap­ital of a secure, viable, contiguous, and sovereign state of Palestine. On the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Baloch crit­icized India’s Parliament passing legislation as a continuation of the occupation and denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-de­termination. She reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was an in­ternationally recognized disputed territory, and any decision must align with UN Security Council resolutions and Kashmiri aspira­tions. The spokesperson said Pa­kistan rejects India’s occupation, disputes the relevance of the In­dian Constitution in the territory.

She vowed continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adhering to UN Security Council resolutions. Baloch said a series of visits by senior US officials is taking place this week.” These include Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migra­tion, Julieta Valls Noyes; Special Representative on Afghanistan, Tom West; and Principal Dep­uty Assistant Secretary, Eliza­beth Horst. These visits are part of ongoing dialogue with the US on a range of issues includ­ing, but not limited to, the situa­tion in Afghanistan. Pakistan re­mains committed to sustained engagement and dialogue with the United States,” she elaborat­ed. With regards to the Afghan border, she said the Torkham border has been reopened for all kinds of traffic and the issue regarding the signboard was re­solved. “As our border officials have engage with each other to resolve such issues whenever they arise,” she added.