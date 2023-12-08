Friday, December 08, 2023
PFA recovers huge cache of expired beverages

STAFF REPORT
December 08, 2023
BOUREWALA   -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered expired beverages manu­factured by a famous glob­al brand stored in the go­down of two super stores here Thursday. The food security team launched a raid at the superstores and adjacent shops oper­ating near Afghan Chowk, where it recovered cold drinks being stored with expiration dates. The team dumped the entire stock and imposed heavy fines on the owners of the stores concerned on the spot. An official of PFA on the occasion said that the seized drinks used to be supplied at Karayana stores and cold drink shops in and outside of the city. He further said that action against the shop­keepers ‘playing havoc with the lives’ of custom­ers would be continued in the future as well.

