PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 4 intensifies with 12 matches revealing top contenders

On the third day of Phase Four in the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC), a total of 12 matches were determined within Groups E and F at the Total Football Garrison Park in Peshawar.



In the first match of Group E, Goalz FC thumped STM FC by 11-0. In the second encounter, Young Shaheen Civil Colony defeated Afridi United by 5-0. The third match was played between Goalz FC and Young Shaheen Civil Colony where Goalz FC remained victorious 5-1. In the fourth encounter, Afridi United defeated STM FC by 15-1. In the fifth encounter, Young Shaheen Civil Colony outclassed STM FC by 18-4. In the last game of Group E, Goalz FC beat Afridi United by 5-2.

Based on the points table, Goalz FC and Young Shaheen Civil Colony have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group F, the match between Askari Avengers and Irrigation FC ended in a 4-4 draw. The second match was won by Askari Avengers, 6–1 against the opponent Toru Football Academy. In the third match, Toru Football Academy beat Khan FC by 3–0. The fourth game was won by Irrigation FC 3-0 against the Khan FC. In the second-last game of Group F, Irrigation FC downed Toru Football Academy by 5-2. In the last game of Group E, Askari Avengers beat Khan FC by 6-3. From Group F, Askari Avengers and Toru Football Academy have qualified for the next stage.