PML-N, IPP discuss seat adjustment formula

Web Desk
9:03 PM | December 08, 2023
National

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aun Chudhary met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the seat adjustment formula.

The PML-N leaders have been holding meetings with the leadership of other parties in order to make alliance for the upcoming general elections.

It was decided in the meeting that the PML-N will take final decision after due consultation with the top leaders.

The sources disclosed the seat adjustments will be made on both national and provincial assemblies’ seats.

