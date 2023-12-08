PML-N, IPP discuss seat adjustment formula

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aun Chudhary met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the seat adjustment formula.

The PML-N leaders have been holding meetings with the leadership of other parties in order to make alliance for the upcoming general elections.

It was decided in the meeting that the PML-N will take final decision after due consultation with the top leaders.

The sources disclosed the seat adjustments will be made on both national and provincial assemblies’ seats.