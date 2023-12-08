Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Power pilferer lawyer opens fires at PESCO team

APP
December 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   An enraged lawyer, Abrar Hussain, was caught red-handed pilfering electricity through a tampered meter and re­sponded violently when confronted by a PESCO team. Hussain not only fired at the officials but also issued threats of dire consequences if any action was taken against him.

According to a PESCO Spokesman on Thursday, the incident unfolded in Momin Town on Dillazak Road. Hussain was iden­tified as the individu­al guilty of manipulating an electricity meter to si­phon power.

Brandishing a weap­on, Hussain emerged from his residence, hurl­ing abusive language and threats at the PES­CO team before firing at them. Fortunately, none of the PESCO officials sustained injuries, but a two-year-old child was harmed during the chaos.

The spokesman re­vealed that Hussain sum­moned friends for sup­port. However, upon the police’s arrival, he and his associates fled the scene. An official case was registered against Hussain for firing the PE­SCO team, power theft, and obstructing official procedures.

Gaza war to end with Hamas surrender: Israel

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023