Power pilferer lawyer opens fires at PESCO team

PESHAWAR - An enraged lawyer, Abrar Hussain, was caught red-handed pilfering electricity through a tampered meter and re­sponded violently when confronted by a PESCO team. Hussain not only fired at the officials but also issued threats of dire consequences if any action was taken against him.

According to a PESCO Spokesman on Thursday, the incident unfolded in Momin Town on Dillazak Road. Hussain was iden­tified as the individu­al guilty of manipulating an electricity meter to si­phon power.

Brandishing a weap­on, Hussain emerged from his residence, hurl­ing abusive language and threats at the PES­CO team before firing at them. Fortunately, none of the PESCO officials sustained injuries, but a two-year-old child was harmed during the chaos.

The spokesman re­vealed that Hussain sum­moned friends for sup­port. However, upon the police’s arrival, he and his associates fled the scene. An official case was registered against Hussain for firing the PE­SCO team, power theft, and obstructing official procedures.