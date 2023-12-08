Power pilferer lawyer opens fires at PESCO team

PESHAWAR - An enraged lawyer, Abrar Hussain, was caught red-handed pilfering electricity through a tampered meter and responded violently when confronted by a PESCO team. Hussain not only fired at the officials but also issued threats of dire consequences if any action was taken against him.
According to a PESCO Spokesman on Thursday, the incident unfolded in Momin Town on Dillazak Road. Hussain was identified as the individual guilty of manipulating an electricity meter to siphon power.
Brandishing a weapon, Hussain emerged from his residence, hurling abusive language and threats at the PESCO team before firing at them. Fortunately, none of the PESCO officials sustained injuries, but a two-year-old child was harmed during the chaos.
The spokesman revealed that Hussain summoned friends for support. However, upon the police’s arrival, he and his associates fled the scene. An official case was registered against Hussain for firing the PESCO team, power theft, and obstructing official procedures.