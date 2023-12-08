PPP leader pledges uplift for Mohmand

MOHMAND - Waheed Mohmand, General Sec­retary of the PPP district chap­ter and candidate for the na­tional assembly constituency from Mohmand district, empha­sized the PPP’s commitment to development in the erstwhile FATA region. Speaking at a pub­lic gathering in Khwezai tehsil’s border area, Mohmand high­lighted the party’s focus on up­lifting the marginalized.

During the gathering, Malik Mehrab Din’s announcement of joining the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, along with his family and friends after resigning from Ja­maat-e-Islami, underscored growing support for the PPP. Hazrat Wali, PPP District Khy­ber president, along with local senior leaders, Sher Azam Khan and Malik Rais Khan, joined the event, reflecting solidarity with the party’s vision.

Addressing the assembly, Ma­lik Ahmed Ali and Malik Mehrab Din voiced their concerns about the historical neglect of Khewa­zai tehsil, stressing a united ef­fort for its development and prosperity.

Waheed Mohmand expressed optimism for the upcoming elec­tions, rallying for unanimous sup­port from Khewazai’s residents to end the region’s backwardness by empowering the PPP.