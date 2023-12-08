PPP leader pledges uplift for Mohmand

MOHMAND - Waheed Mohmand, General Secretary of the PPP district chapter and candidate for the national assembly constituency from Mohmand district, emphasized the PPP’s commitment to development in the erstwhile FATA region. Speaking at a public gathering in Khwezai tehsil’s border area, Mohmand highlighted the party’s focus on uplifting the marginalized.
During the gathering, Malik Mehrab Din’s announcement of joining the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, along with his family and friends after resigning from Jamaat-e-Islami, underscored growing support for the PPP. Hazrat Wali, PPP District Khyber president, along with local senior leaders, Sher Azam Khan and Malik Rais Khan, joined the event, reflecting solidarity with the party’s vision.
Addressing the assembly, Malik Ahmed Ali and Malik Mehrab Din voiced their concerns about the historical neglect of Khewazai tehsil, stressing a united effort for its development and prosperity.
Waheed Mohmand expressed optimism for the upcoming elections, rallying for unanimous support from Khewazai’s residents to end the region’s backwardness by empowering the PPP.