Friday, December 08, 2023
Private hospitals’ body concerned over rising energy cost

Agencies
December 08, 2023
KARACHI - The association of private hospitals and clinics has expressed concern over unusual energy cost and demanded that the government subsidises charges for health service providers. In a statement issued today, a meeting of the Private Hospitals and Clinics Association was held at South City Hospital. It was chaired by association’s president and caretaker sports and culture minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah and attended by General Secretary Dr Farhan Essa and other office-bearers. Mr Shah said that in the current situation, private hospitals were facing a severe financial burden due to abnormal electricity rates. He suggested to generate patient referral system between member hospitals and also advised for joint teaching and training programme. He also said that all educational programmes being organised in the member hospitals be posted at PH&CA Group with the view to ensure maximum participation of member hospitals. South City Hospital’s CEO Dr Sadia Rasul suggested that all member hospitals jointly ensure the purchase of goods used in hospitals so that those could be procured at reasonable rates.

Agencies

