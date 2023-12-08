Process to appoint Urdu university VC begins

KARACHI - The search committee set up for the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Art, Science and Technology (FUUAST) held its first meeting. The meeting was chaired by Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, who is the convener of the search committee, and attended by Prof A.Q.Mughal, Shahid Shafiq, Prof Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Dr Syed Akhlaq Hussain and Sheikh Kashif Rafat. The committee finalised the advertisement for the appointment of the VC and formulated the procedure for short-listing of candidates. The HEC chairman expressed his determination that the search committee would complete its work in six weeks in the light of the decisions made in the Senate meeting held under the chairmanship of Fuuast Chancellor President Dr Arif Alvi.