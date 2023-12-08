Rana Sana says govt should ensure timely election despite challenges

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that despite terrorism concerns, elections should not be delayed.

He urged law-enforcement agencies to ensure security for elections.

Speaking to media, he also urged the caretaker government to handle the situation and ensure timely polls.



Former federal interior minister Sanaullah mentioned the completion of election-related work in South Punjab. He advocated timely elections and said the PML-N would secure more than 100 seats in Punjab.

He said the party was open to seat adjustments but there would be no election alliance in Punjab.