Role of Pak Navy appreciated for befittingly meeting maritime related challenges

Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami has underscored Pakistan Navy' initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

He was interacting with a delegation of sixth Maritime Security Workshop led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

The Admiral further urged the participants to extend their all-out support and contribution to exploit these untapped maritime resources in their individual capacity as policy maker, investor, academia and media influencer.

The participants were briefed about responses of Pakistan Navy in the wake of maritime challenges, promotion of maritime awareness and prospects of Blue Economy.

The workshop participants comprises of senators, parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from media.