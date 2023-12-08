Friday, December 08, 2023
Rupee gains 3 paisas against dollar

December 08, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained 03 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.11 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.14. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.2 and Rs285.9 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 24 paisas to close at Rs306.26 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.50, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.95; whereas a decrease of 64 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.46 compared to the last closing of Rs358.10. 

