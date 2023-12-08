Saad Rafique advises Tehreek-e-Insaf not to boycott elections

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq Thursday advised the PTI against boycotting the upcoming elections, citing the PML-N’s past experience of contesting elections without Nawaz Sharif. Following interviews with aspiring candidates from Nankana district, Khawaja Saad addressed the media, dismissing rumors of election delays and asserting that there were no valid reasons for such postponements. Encouraging the PTI to actively participate in the elections, Saad emphasized that electoral engagement would contribute to stability in the country. Reflecting on the former PTI chairman, he characterized Imran Khan as a figure unwilling to engage in dialogue during his tenure, labeling him a “pharaoh” who refrained from communication with others and accused everyone of thievery, preventing any sympathy from political parties. Saad noted that the environment for electioneering would be created once the election schedule is officially announced. In response to a question, he clarified that there had been no discussions with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party regarding seat adjustments so far, but he indicated a willingness to address matter with the party’s leadership if it arises. Expressing concerns about the new delimitations, Saad highlighted complaints about demarcations in constituencies, including that of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. He also disclosed his intention to approach the Lahore High Court regarding his constituency’s delimitation.