Saad Rafique advises Tehreek-e-Insaf not to boycott elections

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq Thursday advised the PTI against boycotting the upcoming elections, citing the PML-N’s past experience of contesting elections without Nawaz Sharif. Following inter­views with aspiring candidates from Nankana district, Khawaja Saad addressed the media, dis­missing rumors of election de­lays and asserting that there were no valid reasons for such postponements. Encouraging the PTI to actively participate in the elections, Saad empha­sized that electoral engagement would contribute to stability in the country. Reflecting on the former PTI chairman, he char­acterized Imran Khan as a figure unwilling to engage in dialogue during his tenure, labeling him a “pharaoh” who refrained from communication with others and accused everyone of thievery, preventing any sympathy from political parties. Saad noted that the environment for electioneer­ing would be created once the election schedule is officially an­nounced. In response to a ques­tion, he clarified that there had been no discussions with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party re­garding seat adjustments so far, but he indicated a willingness to address matter with the party’s leadership if it arises. Expressing concerns about the new delimi­tations, Saad highlighted com­plaints about demarcations in constituencies, including that of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. He also dis­closed his intention to approach the Lahore High Court regarding his constituency’s delimitation.