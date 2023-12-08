SC orders to register case against Sindh Police SHO

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh Po­lice to register an FIR against former SHO Mirpur Mathe­lo Police Station for demolish­ing the house of a citizen. The three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, which heard the case of a citi­zen pertaining to demolishing of his house by the police party and stealing the expensive items, ex­pressed displeasure over the DIG Police Sukkur for not regis­tering a case since January 2022 on the complaint of citizen.

To the court’s query, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) said that as per the report it was a crime. He said that that the high court had set aside the letter of inqui­ry office. Justice Tariq Masood said that the letter was terminat­ed but the report existed till to­day. The DIG did not take any ac­tion. The court then ordered the police to register the case.