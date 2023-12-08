SC to hear IHC ex-judge’s petition against job termination

ISLAMABAD - A five-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear for­mer judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Sid­diqui’s constitutional petition against his removal on December 14. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan will conduct hearing of Siddiqui’s petition.

Shaukat Siddiqui was removed vide notification issued by Pres­ident of Pakistan on 11-10-2019 upon the recommendation of the SJC for making a speech to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on 21.7.2018. The ex-judge Islam­abad High Court (IHC) has al­leged that the ISI was manipulat­ing judicial proceedings and that the IHC Chief Justice had accept­ed ISI instructions regarding con­stitution of benches to hear cas­es involving the former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

The ex-judge IHC in October 2019 had challenged the SJC re­port and the President order in the Supreme Court. On several dates his petition was heard on different dates but till date could not be decided. Shaukat Siddiqui in his petition claimed that he had allegedly propagated a re­port against armed forces and judiciary in his speech before the Rawalpindi Bar Association on 23-07-2018. It is submitted that the speech cannot be made the basis for removal of judge.

The former IHC judge stat­ed he was discriminated for making a public speech while the worthy chairman of the SJC (ex-CJP Saqib Nisar) went on making speeches, addressing Bar Council, attending conven­tions and meeting members of the armed forces, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and even declaring that whole judiciary was incompe­tent. Shaukat stated that he only pointed out interference being by some of the elements in the administration of justice.