Seminar held on importance of vote

HYDERABAD-District Election Commissioner Office organised an awareness raising seminar at HM Khoja Auditorium here Thursday to highlight the importance of vote. Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the program participants, Regional Election Commissioner REC and Principal Government Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch said that the objective of program was to aware the general public about the importance of vote and to encourage them for their vote registration so that they shall become a part of election process with justified use of vote. Other speakers said that the entry of vote and its use was like their basic right. They said every citizen of Pakistan who has attained the age of 18 years shall enter their vote in electoral list and get a CNIC and exercise their right of franchise to elect representative in local government and general elections.

Besides Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorayo, Prof Shanaz Lakho, Humaira Mir, Farhana Naz SIddiqui, Khalida Umer, Afsheen Memon, Rizwana Naz, Masroor Memon, Najma Channa, the event was largely attended by the girl students of Govt Girls High School Gharibabad and boy students of Gov DC High School.