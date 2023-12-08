SFA stops production at Malika Food Industry for violation of rules

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority, Thursday, stopped production process at Malika Food Industry for serious violation of health and hygiene guidelines while a fine of Rs.0.2 million was also imposed on it. SFA team led by its Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of Malika Food Industry Korangi and took the legal action for non-compliance of SFA rules by the industrial entity, said a statement issued here. The SFA team not only found expired food items during inspection of the industrial unit but food handlers were also not following hygiene principles, said the statement adding that the sanitation situation at the food industry was found unsatisfactory as well. The SFA team imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on Malika Food Industry for violating hygiene rules while production process was also stopped temporarily. Speaking at the occasion, DG SFA said the violation of the food safety and hygiene rules set by the authority would not be tolerated under any circumstances therefore people engaged with business of edible items must comply thoroughly with the rules.