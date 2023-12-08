Shahid Afridi anticipates exciting contest in Benaud Qadir Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared his thoughts on the upcoming Test series between Australia and Pakistan, expressing anticipation for a battle during the Benaud Qadir Trophy.

"Aussies are traditionally strong, both mentally and physically," Afridi acknowledges Australia as a cricket powerhouse. "They are a very formidable side in their own conditions and facing them is always a challenge."

Afridi, reminisced about his playing days with Australia, particularly highlighting the honor of sharing the field with legendary spinner Shane Warne. "Playing alongside Shane Warne was an excellent experience. He was a fighter and a brilliant cricketer. I learned a lot from him during our time together. We had some bowling sessions together, and he offered some valuable tips," Afridi said.

The former Pakistan captain emphasized the strength of Australia's current batting lineup. "They have a very strong batting order, and I expect a good contest during the Benaud Qadir Trophy. The series will undoubtedly be a test of skills and resilience," he added.

Turning his attention to the Pakistani side, Afridi highlighted the significance of young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi's role in the series. "Shaheen Afridi's bowling spells will be extremely important in Australia. He possesses the skills to trouble any batter in the world. Bowling in Australian conditions will be a good learning experience for him, and I believe he will play a crucial role in the series," Afridi stated.