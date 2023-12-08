Shan Masood’s double ton sets stage as PM’s XI trails by 242 runs

CANBERRA-Prime Minister’s XI faced a challenging task after Pakistan declared their innings at 391-9, with Shan Masood’s remarkable double century being the highlight of the second day of the four-day clash at Manuka Oval.

Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, added 45 runs to his overnight score, reaching an unbeaten 201 off 298 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and a maximum. The right-arm fast bowler for Prime Minister’s XI, Jordan Buckingham, who had already claimed three wickets the previous day, completed an impressive five-wicket haul by dismissing Aamir Jamal and Mir Hamza.

The declaration came when Khurram Shahzad fell victim to a direct hit by Nathan McSweeney, leaving Pakistan at 391-9 in 116.2 overs. Shan Masood, having raised his third first-class double-century, expressed his satisfaction: “It’s always nice to spend some valuable time in the middle. Obviously, conditions are a bit different but a sign of good players and good teams is how you adapt to different conditions. Each ground, each opposition has a different challenge.”

In response, the Prime Minister’s XI, led by opening duo Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, put up a solid start with a 96-run stand. Bancroft scored a half-century, facing 128 balls for his 53, while Harris contributed 49 runs off 102 balls. Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough for Pakistan, dismissing Harris in the 36th over.

Reflecting on his performance, Harris said, “Was good to spend some time in the middle. Disappointing to get out the way I did, but a pretty slow going sort of a day. It’s been one of those [seasons] where I’ve got a few good balls early, a few interesting wickets then mixed in with some good scores which is the way it can be as an opening batter. My game feels in good order, I’ve felt really good probably the last month.”

Khurram Shahzad added to the pressure, trapping Bancroft LBW to secure the second wicket for Pakistan. At stumps, Cameron Green (18 not out) and Matt Renshaw (19 not out) formed an unbeaten partnership, adding 37 runs to take the total to 149-2, with PM’s XI trailing by 242. The third day’s play at Manuka Oval is set to resume at 04:30 PKT.