KARACHI-Former Sindh chief minister Liaqat Jatoi bid farewell to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Jatoi officially joined the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the presence of leaders including Safdar Abbasi and Syed Zain Shah. Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi expressed hope that GDA would achieve significant success in the upcoming elections, addressing the sense of deprivation among the people of Sindh and defeating the Zardari group.