‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ crowns winner of $4.56m cash prize

VIRGINIA - The winner of Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” has been named. Mai Whelan, number 287, took home the top prize of $4.56 million during Thursday’s season finale episode after playing a high-stakes game of “rock paper scissors.” The 55-year old Virginia-native played against runner-up Phill Cain, a scuba instructor from Hawaii. On Wednesday, Netflix also announced that “The Challenge” will return for a second season. Season 1 debuted in November. “The Challenge” is a reality show competition based on the streamer’s 2021 South Korean hit series “Squid Game,” which will also be returning for a second season. According to an official synopsis, “The Challenge” follows 456 contestants who “enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million.” “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” it read.