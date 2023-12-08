Taylor Swift says Kanye West and Kim Kardashian feud felt like a ‘career death’

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has said that a 2016 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian felt like “a career death,” adding it “took me down psychologically.” Swift was speaking to Time magazine after being named the publication’s 2023 “Person of the Year.” In the interview, published Wednesday, the singer recalled an incident in which West, also known as Ye, wrote a song featuring lyrics about Swift. Following a backlash, West claimed she had agreed to the lyrics in advance, which Swift disputed. West’s then-wife Kardashian went on to release a video of what she said was a conversation between Swift and West which proved the rapper’s claim. Swift told Time that she felt the incident was “a career death.” “Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me,” she said. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” said Swift. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year