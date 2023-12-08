TDAP seminar discusses upcoming sustainability regulations in export markets

FAISALABAD-The second in the series of seminars on “Standards & Circularity in Textiles” was organsied by TDAP in Faisalabad at PTEA Office the other day. The agenda was to discuss the upcoming sustainability regulations in export markets and how Pakistan’s textile sector can be prepared accordingly. Economic Minister of Pakistan in Brussels, Omar Hameed provided a thorough explanation of the EU’s growing Sustainability Regime under the EU Green Deal. He emphasized on further awareness regarding such legislations and promoting public-private dialogue on the topic. The speakers from NTU, Dr. Shahooduz Zaman and Dr. Muzammil Husain briefed the participants on facts regarding climate change and how adopting circular strategies such as 9R can help combat the phenomenon, and then Prof. Dr. YasirNawab concluded the technical presentation and highlighted the innovations in textiles and progress of research work in NTU. He gave a detailed presentation on the alternative fibers being developed at NTU which can be used to boost Pakistan’s sustainable textiles exports. Lastly, Dr. Irfan Yousuf, Consultant on Carbon Markets, informed the participants on the voluntary carbon markets, its prospects in Pakistan and how Pakistan’s industrial sector can utilize the carbon credits. PTEA and the participants expressed their gratitude to TDAP for organizing such informative seminars which are aimed towards preparing the industry to adopt sustainable practices as per the global trends.