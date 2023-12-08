Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

TDAP seminar discusses upcoming sustainability regulations in export markets

TDAP seminar discusses upcoming sustainability regulations in export markets
PR
December 08, 2023
Business

FAISALABAD-The second in the series of seminars on “Standards & Circularity in Textiles” was organsied by TDAP in Faisalabad at PTEA Office the other day. The agenda was to discuss the upcoming sustainability regulations in export markets and how Pakistan’s textile sector can be prepared accordingly. Economic Minister of Pakistan in Brussels, Omar Hameed provided a thorough explanation of the EU’s growing Sustainability Regime under the EU Green Deal. He emphasized on further awareness regarding such legislations and promoting public-private dialogue on the topic. The speakers from NTU, Dr. Shahooduz Zaman and Dr. Muzammil Husain briefed the participants on facts regarding climate change and how adopting circular strategies such as 9R can help combat the phenomenon, and then Prof. Dr. YasirNawab concluded the technical presentation and highlighted the innovations in textiles and progress of research work in NTU. He gave a detailed presentation on the alternative fibers being developed at NTU which can be used to boost Pakistan’s sustainable textiles exports. Lastly, Dr. Irfan Yousuf, Consultant on Carbon Markets, informed the participants on the voluntary carbon markets, its prospects in Pakistan and how Pakistan’s industrial sector can utilize the carbon credits. PTEA and the participants expressed their gratitude to TDAP for organizing such informative seminars which are aimed towards preparing the industry to adopt sustainable practices as per the global trends.

President for promoting investment in human resource to benefit from natural resources

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023