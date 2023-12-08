The Crown’s cast draw curtain on Netflix’s royal ‘soap opera’

LONDON - In this era of prestige television, few shows have generated as many column inches as Netflix’s jewel: “The Crown.” Helmed by writer and showrunner Peter Morgan, the series has traversed 60 years of world history through the lens of the British monarchy, and next week comes to a close as the final six episodes drop on the streaming service. Ahead of the grand finale, cast members past and present gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday to say farewell to the show after a seven-year run. Speaking to CNN, Dominic West, who plays the then-Prince Charles, said, “what’s so striking about these figures is the tension between their public and private lives.” “The glamour is greater than any other show, really.