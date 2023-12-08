Three die, eight injured as passengers’ van hits motorcycle

SARGODHA - Three people were killed while eight others sustained multiple wounds in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station Bhakkar on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif (40), Muhammad Gulzar (45) and Muhammad Tahir (16) were going to Saraee Muhajir on a mo­torcycle when a recklessly driven commuters van hit their two-wheeler near Ajnaala Road. As a re­sult, all the three motorcyclists died on the spot while eight passengers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Mu­hammad Wajahat, Muhammad Asrar, Noushair Ali, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Sheeraz, Muhammad Hussnain, Muhammad Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhakkar Noor Muhammad Awan alongwith police reached the spot. The staff of Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

Investigation was underway.

TRADER SHOT DEAD

A man was shot dead in Hafiz­wala locality, in the jurisdiction of Kundian police station on Thurs­day. According to police, a cloth trader Ghulam Muhayudin resident of Chak No 16-M/L was moving to Kundian from his native town when unidentified persons opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The motive behind the murder could not yet be ascertained. Police were investigating.