Friday, December 08, 2023
Ukraine aid from US in doubt after failed Senate vote

News Desk
December 08, 2023
International

WASHIGTON-Senate Republicans have blocked a move to pass an aid bill for Ukraine after failing to secure border compromises they sought in exchange.
The $110bn (£87.3bn) package included $61bn for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and aid for Gaza.
The White House has warned that US funds for Ukraine could soon run out.
A Ukrainian official said that failure to secure more US aid would mean a “very high possibility” that the war will be lost to Russia. While Republican members are generally in favour of aid to Ukraine, some have sought to use the issue as a way to address mounting domestic concerns over the US southern border. Senators - including every single Republican - voted 51 to 49 against advancing the bill, with 60 votes needed.

