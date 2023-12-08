Wasiq Abbasi quits PTI, politics

ISLAMABAD - Former deputy speaker Punjab Assem­bly and firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday announced to quit party as well as politics. In an announcement on X, for­mer MPA from Rawalpindi Abbasi said that he had de­cided to leave PTI due to party’s policy of confronting with the state institutions. “My political career is aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institu­tions,” the young PTI leader said. He also denounced all violent acts against the state institutions. He added the PTI’s narrative, which mis­led the whole nation was condemnable. A day earlier, reports emerged that the police have arrested Abbasi but no official confirmation came about his detention.